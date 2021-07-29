Three local artists were honored for their art work at the Portrayal of Mount Vernon Art Show Thursday, July 22, in Mount Vernon.
Jean Lehman took home first place in her digital artwork “Spring” featuring Palisades Café and the trees in bloom of uptown Mount Vernon.
Don Dixson was in second place for his mixed media piece of photography and quilting.
Third place went to Chris Robbins for his painting of King Chapel at Cornell College.
An honorable mention went to Susan Coleman for her oil and pastel painting.
According to Denise Murphy of Mount Vernon Creates, 35 pieces from 25 artists were part off this year’s Portrayal of Mount Vernon, the eighth of this particular arts show.
Winners were determined by community votes, with more than 170 votes tabulated in the event.
The Mount Vernon Area Arts Council provided prize money for this year’s Portrayal of Mount Vernon.
“This art show just gets better and better every year,” said Steve Maravetz, president of the Mount Vernon Area Arts Council. “With artists documenting some of the sights, buildings and communities around Mount Vernon, it’s a remarkable archive of the town of Mount Vernon at this precise moment.”
Murphy noted that all four of the winners in this year’s contest used different mediums in their artwork.