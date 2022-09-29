Time travel will happen between October 1-30 at Mount Vernon Creates, 121 First Street West. Consider this scenario:

Beginning over four decades ago, from 1980-1998, I extensively photographed the diverse and wondrous life of Cornell College, including athletics, architecture, social gatherings, concerts, official guests, faculty, and individual students.

Bill Bremner
Mount Vernon native Bill Bremner poses with his cat for the Phi-O’s 1984 Men of Cornell Calendar. Bill was named “Mr. September.”
Cory, Tim, Tom
Three Cornell wrestlers donned cheerleader outfits to flaunt the graceful balance necessary for wrestling success. Left to right are middle weight Cory Ferguson (Lisbon HS), heavyweight Tim Fitzpatrick (Cedar Rapids LaSalle HS), and lower weight Tom Kortemeyer (Lisbon HS). They appeared in the 1993 Phi-O Men of Cornell calendar.

