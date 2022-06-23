Timothy A. Miller, 81, of Lisbon, was called to heaven Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his residence in Cedar Rapids. Visitation was held from 3-6 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon, with a service following. Burial will take place at a later date.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Diane; children, Colleen Miller of Cedar Rapids, Christina Miller of Las Vegas, Nev., Timothy Jr. (Jamie) of Colfax, Wisc., Conrad Seymour of Red WIng, Minn. and Joseph (Jill) of Lisbon; three grandchildren, Jessica Miller of Lisbon, Tori Miller of St. Louis Park, Minn. and Bryce Miller of Red Wing, Minn.; sister, Connie Gundel of Marion; two nephews, Ben and Jon and numerous other relatives and friends.
Timothy Allen Miller, son of Donald and Gladys (Lentz) Miller, was born June 6, 1941 in Cedar Rapids. He attended school until graduating from Jefferson high school in 1959. He was united in marriage to Jo Diane Coombs Feb. 12, 1961. Tim started his professional career working at Dudley’s Transfer in Cedar Rapids.
After moving to Lisbon, he worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone and Cornell College. He worked at Plaza Motors part time for the next 20 years. He embarked on his maintenance career, first with Mount Vernon schools and later with Lisbon community schools, as the director of maintenance and grounds, then adding transportation. After retiring in 2001, he continued to drive school bus until 2016.
Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing, trains, playing cards and cribbage with relatives and was an avid collector. Tim loved to be the man at the grill and serving fresh veggies from his garden. He also liked attending wine trails, garden tours and art festivals. Tim looked forward to ‘Miller time’ with a cold one at the end of the day.
After retirement he enjoyed exploring new hobbies, including RV camping, bird watching and spending time with his grandchildren. After moving to Cedar Rapids in 2019 with his wife, he enjoyed providing daily weather updates from The Bluff.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, David; two brothers-in-law, Dudley and Art and sister-in-law, Jan.
A memorial fund has been established in Tim’s name to the family.