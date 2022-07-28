Trees Forever is hosting an informational session for community leaders to learn about its carbon crediting program and how carbon credits can be used to generate revenue for their Iowa or Illinois towns. The session will be held Tuesday, August 2 at Noon via a virtual Zoom meeting. Participants may register at http://www.treesforever.org/event/carbon.

Trees Forever staff will discuss community benefits of trees, how towns can enroll in the program, the carbon crediting process, benefits in addition to revenue, community responsibilities, and documentation requirements. This opportunity for smaller, rural towns to get involved in the carbon credit process is facilitated by a grant from the U.S. Forest Service. Trees Forever works alongside communities as a “project operator” for tree plantings and guides the towns through the mapping, documentation, and carbon credit sales process.

