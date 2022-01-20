The Tri-Rivers Conference vetoed Lisbon’s request to join the River Valley conference for junior high athletic activities in a 10-2 vote. Lisbon and Springville were the only districts to vote yes to the plan.
Lisbon superintendent Pat Hocking noted that the decision was made to offer opportunities for Lisbon middle school athletes to have more competitive games and opportunities.
While the conference has outlawed moving out of the Tri-Rivers, Hocking noted the district could schedule additional games for middle school students with competitors of larger sizes.
“Just like our academics are important to us, so too is allowing students to have success with their extra-curriculars,” Hocking said.
Additional school
board notesThe Lisbon School Board earned a $2,000 anonymous donation to purchase new track uniforms this spring.
“This is one of the things that helps bring this community into the activities happening at the school,” said Lisbon school board member Allan Mallie. “especially after a year where so much money was spent by the district to keep extracurriculars going with no revenue from those activities during the pandemic year. It’s greatly appreciated. I’m personally glad to see this donation and hope to see more like this done in the future.”
Lisbon has approved early retirement contracts with Julie Hill and Pat Dumolien from certified staff and Amy Hall, Julie Hendricks and Leslie Weirather from classified staff.
Mallie reminded people that while the district has offered early retirement packages for teachers for several years in a row, it may not always be the practice, and that doing so was a financial decision.