The City of Mount Vernon will hold trick-or-treating hours Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Mount Vernon High School Care Club is also hosting a Trunk or Treat event Sunday, Oct. 31, running from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the north parking lot of Mount Vernon High School.
The Lisbon Parks and Recreation Department has been hosting its 13 Days of Halloween events, with the calendar kicking off Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Challenges have included favorite haunted houses or corn mazes, favorite Halloween recipes or spooky drinks and other activities. Each day on the Facebook page, the Lisbon Parks and Recreation department posts an event.
Tonight (Thursday, Oct. 28) people can tune into a Zoom book reading by Lisbon Public Library trustee Rachelle Biederman of “Creepy Pair of Underwear” by Aaron Reynolds and Peter Brown. The reading will happen at 6 p.m., with the link to the event available on the Lisbon Parks and Recreation and Lisbon Library Facebook pages.
Lisbon has not set trick or treat hours in the community officially this year, leaving that to the discretion of community members if they will or won’t be participating in trick-or-treating this year.
Residents are encouraged to be mindful as a driver and to exercise extreme caution when driving through residential areas on the Halloween holiday. Many costumes include masks, which limit children’s vision. Enter and exit driveways with caution, and slow down when driving in residential neighborhoods during the evening.
If you are driving children around neighborhoods, please make sure they exit the vehicle from the curbside.
Parents are advised to use costumes with light colors or bright colored materials and trim. Parents are also asked to investigate their children’s costume, to make sure it does not interfere with walking. Parents should also check all treats before allowing children to eat candy, and discard any unwrapped treats.
Children are advised not to accept rides from strangers, nor to go into homes of people you do not know. Restrict trick or treating to homes with porch lights or outside lights on. Children should trick or treat in groups, never alone.