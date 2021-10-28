Trunk or Treat 2
Abner and Eve Light ride in style at the Trunk or Treat event Saturday, Oct. 23.

 Nathan Countryman | Staff photo

The Mount Vernon Trunk or Treat event at the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center was a success, with more than 200 people in attendance during the two hour event Saturday, Oct. 23.

Trunk or Treat 1
Ezra and Rhett Karkow reach for some candy near a car trunk at the Trunk or Treat event Saturday, Oct. 23.

“People look to be very happy to be here, and this has been a well attended event,” said Kassie Rice of the Wellness Coaliiton of Rural Linn County.

Trunk or Treat 3
Gentry and Maverick Latta participate in the Trunk or Treat event Saturday, Oct. 23.

The event was also a drug takeback day, partnered with the Mount Vernon Police Department. If you have prescription drugs to drop off that were not collected at the day, drop off boxes are located outside Lisbon City Hall and the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Trunk or Treat 4 Desaultys
Ella and Ethan DeSaulty grab candy from a car trunk at the Trunk or Treat event at Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center Saturday, Oct. 23.

Mount Vernon Police Chief Doug Shannon noted those drop off boxes have been used by the community throughout the year, which keeps prescriptions out of the hands of children.

Trunk or Treat 5 Virlees
Renee Virlee and her children Ingrid and Pierce, dressed up as Care Bears, get treats from the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service at the Trunk or Treat event Saturday, Oct. 23.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office noted that at their own collection site for the weekend, they collected a total of 47 pounds of medications at the collection site on Saturday and 582 pounds at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Drug Drop Box in the last six months for a total of 629 pounds.

Trunk or Treat 6
Josephine Barnes participates in one of the games at the Trunk or Treat events Saturday, Oct. 23.

Halloween activities have also been set for the area. See story on page ().

Trunk or Treat 8
Quinn Alger collects candy from the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service Saturday, Oct. 23.
Trunk or Treat 7
Brogan Boots and Helena Barnes try popping some bubbles produced near a Little Mermaid decorated car trunk Saturday, Oct. 23.
Trunk or treat 10
Kaylin Price smiles at the camera Saturday, Oct. 23.
Trunk or Treat 9
Talia Eaves tries her hand at one of the outdoor games run by staff of the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center at the event. Prizes were awarded to youth who could land bean bags in multiple buckets.

