Talia Eaves tries her hand at one of the outdoor games run by staff of the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center at the event. Prizes were awarded to youth who could land bean bags in multiple buckets.
The Mount Vernon Trunk or Treat event at the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center was a success, with more than 200 people in attendance during the two hour event Saturday, Oct. 23.
“People look to be very happy to be here, and this has been a well attended event,” said Kassie Rice of the Wellness Coaliiton of Rural Linn County.
The event was also a drug takeback day, partnered with the Mount Vernon Police Department. If you have prescription drugs to drop off that were not collected at the day, drop off boxes are located outside Lisbon City Hall and the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Mount Vernon Police Chief Doug Shannon noted those drop off boxes have been used by the community throughout the year, which keeps prescriptions out of the hands of children.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office noted that at their own collection site for the weekend, they collected a total of 47 pounds of medications at the collection site on Saturday and 582 pounds at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Drug Drop Box in the last six months for a total of 629 pounds.
