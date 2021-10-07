The Tuesday Morning Book Club at Cole Library will have its next meeting October 19 from 9:30 — 11 a.m. The group will be meeting in Room 108 at the Library, which is the large meeting room on the First Floor.
You can email Sherene Player at Sherene1968@gmail.com if you have any questions. All are welcome to join the book blub.
Per the Library’s COVID Policy, face masks are required for anyone entering the library. The book club might choose to meet at a local park, depending on the weather that week. Please contact Sherene if you plan to attend so that she can let you know the exact meeting location.
At the October Meeting, the group will be reading and discussing the book The Indigo Girl by Natasha Boyd. Jule Falconer will lead the discussion.
From the Publishers Weekly website comes this summary of the book: “Set on South Carolina’s plantations beginning in 1739, this excellent historical novel by Natasha Boyd is based on the true story of Eliza Lucas Pinckney (1722–1793). Sixteen-year-old Eliza Lucas is charged with running her father’s three heavily-mortgaged plantations while he pursues a military career in the Caribbean.
“He has trained Eliza well in business, agriculture, and plantation management, and she is bright, considerate, and ambitious. Eliza sees the production of indigo dye as the family’s financial salvation, but indigo is risky to grow, and dye-making is a valuable but well-kept secret so she must approach her new assignment with caution.
“Kindhearted Eliza is independent and forward-thinking. She defies the Negro Act of 1740 and teaches her slaves to read, seeks their advice, and banishes the lash. As a marriageable young woman she rejects all suitors and expects to be a spinster, but as the plantation booms and her public stature grows, so does her affection for a married gentleman friend.
“Add threats of war with Spain and the strict social and cultural codes for Southern women, and Boyd has crafted a captivating novel of Southern colonial history.”