The Tuesday Morning Book Club at Cole Library will have its next meeting Tuesday, March 15, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The group will be meeting in Room 108 at the library, which is the large meeting room on the First Floor.
You can email Sherene Player at Sherene1968@gmail.com if you have any questions. All are welcome to join the Book Club.
At the March meeting, the group will be reading and discussing the book We Must Be Brave by Frances Liardet. Jeanne Muellerleile will lead the discussion.
“A woman. A war. The child who changed everything.
“December 1940. As German bombs fall on Southampton, England during World War II, the city’s residents flee to the surrounding villages. In Upton village, amid the chaos, newly married Ellen Parr finds a girl asleep, unclaimed at the back of an empty bus. Little Pamela, it seems, is entirely alone.
“Ellen has always believed she does not want children, but when she takes Pamela into her home, the child cracks open the past Ellen thought she had escaped and the future she and her husband Selwyn had dreamed for themselves. As the war rages on, love grows where it was least expected, surprising them all.
“But with the end of the fighting comes the realization that Pamela was never theirs to keep. Spanning the sweep of the twentieth century, We Must Be Brave explores the fierce love that we feel for our children and the power of that love to endure. Beyond distance, beyond time, beyond life itself.”