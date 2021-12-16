The Tuesday Morning Book Club at Cole Library will have its next meeting December 21 from 9:30 — 11 a.m. The group will be meeting in Room 108 at the Library, which is the large meeting room on the First Floor.
You can email Sherene Player at Sherene1968@gmail.com if you have any questions. All are welcome to join the Book Club.
The group is gathering suggestions for its 2022 schedule of books. Attendees are encouraged to bring lists of potential titles to this meeting.
At the December Meeting, the group will be reading and discussing the book The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead. Judy Modracek will lead the discussion.
From the publisher comes this summary of the book: “Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, this #1 New York Times bestseller chronicles a young slave’s adventures as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South.
“Cora is a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. An outcast even among her fellow Africans, she is on the cusp of womanhood—where greater pain awaits. And so when Caesar, a slave who has recently arrived from Virginia, urges her to join him on the Underground Railroad, she seizes the opportunity and escapes with him.
“In Colson Whitehead’s ingenious conception, the Underground Railroad is no mere metaphor: engineers and conductors operate a secret network of actual tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. Cora embarks on a harrowing flight from one state to the next, encountering, like Gulliver, strange yet familiar iterations of her own world at each stop.
“As Whitehead brilliantly re-creates the terrors of the antebellum era, he weaves in the saga of our nation, from the brutal abduction of Africans to the unfulfilled promises of the present day. The Underground Railroad is both the gripping tale of one woman’s will to escape the horrors of bondage—and a powerful meditation on the history we all share.”