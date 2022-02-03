The Tuesday Morning Book Club at Cole Library will have its next meeting Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The group will be meeting in Room 108 at the Library, which is the large meeting room on the First Floor.
You can email Sherene Player at Sherene1968@gmail.com if you have any questions. All are welcome to join the Book Club.
At the February Meeting, the group will be reading and discussing the book Half Broke Horses by Jeannette Walls. Duane Hohman will lead the discussion.
From the publisher comes this summary of the book: “’Those old cows knew trouble was coming before we did.’ So begins the story of Lily Casey Smith, Jeannette Walls’ no nonsense, resourceful, and spectacularly compelling grandmother.
“By age six, Lily was helping her father break horses. At fifteen, she left home to teach in a frontier town — riding five hundred miles on her pony, alone, to get to her job. She learned to drive a car (‘I loved cars even more than I loved horses. They didn’t need to be fed if they weren’t working, and they didn’t leave big piles of manure all over the place’) and fly a plane.
“And, with her husband Jim, she ran a vast ranch in Arizona. She raised two children, one of whom is Jeannette’s memorable mother, Rosemary Smith Walls, unforgettably portrayed in The Glass Castle.
“Lily survived tornadoes, droughts, floods, the Great Depression, and the most heartbreaking personal tragedy. She bristled at prejudice of all kinds — against women, Native Americans, and anyone else who didn’t fit the mold. Rosemary Smith Walls always told Jeannette that she was like her grandmother, and in this true-life novel, Jeannette Walls channels that kindred spirit.
“Half Broke Horses is Laura Ingalls Wilder for adults, as riveting and dramatic as Isak Dinesen’s Out of Africa or Beryl Markham’s West with the Night. Destined to become a classic, it will transfix audiences everywhere.”