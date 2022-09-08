The Tuesday Morning Book Club at Cole Library will be meeting September 20 from 9:30 — 11 a.m. The group meets in Room 108, which is the large meeting room on the First Floor of the Library.
You can email Sherene Player at Sherene1968@gmail.com if you have any questions. All are welcome to join the Book Club.
At the August Meeting, the group will be reading and discussing the book “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles. Sara Smith will review the book and lead the discussion.
This book is an especially poignant one to read because of the proximity of Mount Vernon and Lisbon to the original Lincoln Highway, along which the book takes place.
From the publisher comes this summary of the book: “The bestselling author of A Gentleman in Moscow and Rules of Civility and master of absorbing, sophisticated fiction returns with a stylish and propulsive novel set in 1950s America
“In June, 1954, eighteen-year-old Emmett Watson is driven home to Nebraska by the warden of the juvenile work farm where he has just served fifteen months for involuntary manslaughter. His mother long gone, his father recently deceased, and the family farm foreclosed upon by the bank, Emmett’s intention is to pick up his eight-year-old brother, Billy, and head to California where they can start their lives anew.
“But when the warden drives away, Emmett discovers that two friends from the work farm have hidden themselves in the trunk of the warden’s car. Together, they have hatched an altogether different plan for Emmett’s future, one that will take them all on a fateful journey in the opposite direction—to the City of New York.
“Spanning just ten days and told from multiple points of view, Towles third novel will satisfy fans of his multi-layered literary styling while providing them an array of new and richly imagined settings, characters, and themes.”