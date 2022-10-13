The Tuesday Morning Book Club at Cole Library will be meeting Oct. 18 from 9:30 — 11 a.m. The group meets in Room 108, which is the large meeting room on the First Floor of the Library.
All are welcome to join the Book Club. You can email Sherene Player at Sherene1968@gmail.com if you have any questions.
At the October Meeting, the group will be reading and discussing the book The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams. Cindy Roberts will review the book and lead the discussion.
From the publisher comes this summary of the book: “An unforgettable and heartwarming debut about how a chance encounter with a list of library books helps forge an unlikely friendship between two very different people in a London suburb.
“Widower Mukesh lives a quiet life in Wembley, West London, after losing his beloved wife. He shops every Wednesday, goes to Temple, and worries about his granddaughter, Priya, who hides in her room reading while he spends his evenings watching nature documentaries.
“Aleisha is a bright but anxious teenager working at the local library for the summer when she discovers a crumpled-up piece of paper in the back of To Kill a Mockingbird. It’s a list of novels that she’s never heard of before. Intrigued, and a little bored with her slow job at the checkout desk, she impulsively decides to read every book on the list, one after the other. As each story gives up its magic, the books transport Aleisha from the painful realities she’s facing at home.
“When Mukesh arrives at the library, desperate to forge a connection with his bookworm granddaughter, Aleisha passes along the reading list…hoping that it will be a lifeline for him too. Slowly, the shared books create a connection between two lonely souls, as fiction helps them escape their grief and everyday troubles and find joy again.”