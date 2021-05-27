The Mount Vernon Community Band summer concerts will return to the Memorial Park Gazebo beginning Tuesday, June 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Scheduled dates for the free Tuesday night concerts include Tuesdays, June 8, 15, 22, 29 and July 6.
Those interested in participating in in the Community Band are welcome to join. Rehearsals generally take place the Monday night before the concert. Those interested in joining can contact Elise Rodenberg at erodenberg@mvcsd.org
“The band is open to all able and willing players,” said Director Elise Rodenberg. “If you know someone who would like to play but may not have an instrument, please have them contact me and I will see how I can help. We are especially looking for tuba, double reed, bass clarinet and French horn players.”
As in years past, Mount Vernon Bank & Trust will provide free popcorn to all attendees and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) will provide free bottled water.