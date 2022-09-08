A slew of turnovers plagued Cornell’s young football team Saturday in a 56-7 season-opening loss to Coe at Clark Field.
The Rams gave the ball away seven times that led to three Coe touchdowns in the 131st edition of the oldest college football rivalry west of the Mississippi.
The Kohawks capitalized on the early miscues in building a 42-0 halftime lead and went on to secure the first point in the 2022-23 Bremner Cup All-Sport Series. Cornell was presented the traveling trophy at intermission Saturday for winning last year’s competition, 8-7.
Cornell (0-1) had a chance to gain early momentum when defensive back Anthony Hoffman intercepted a pass on the third play from scrimmage. Hoffman’s 20-yard return and an ensuing penalty gave Cornell’s offense possession at the Coe 30.
The Rams’ initial drive stalled on downs at the Kohawk 23, proving to be Cornell’s deepest penetration until the fourth quarter.
Coe (1-0) marched 77 yards for the first TD of the game and then quickly made it 21-0 with 3:44 left in the first quarter, following a fumble recovery in the end zone. The Kohawks added three more TDs in the second quarter to claim a 42-point advantage at the break.
Cornell turned the ball over on its first four possessions in the second half. The Rams finally broke through on their final drive of the game, capped by a 1-yard TD plunge from freshman Joel Lacy with 2:25 remaining. Romien Taguiam set up the score with a 17-yard run to the Coe 1.
The Kohawks held a 514-189 advantage in total yards. Cornell threw three interceptions and lost four fumbles.
Cornell freshman Rommel Pinner racked up 88 yards on three kickoff returns, including a long of 44. Isaiah Spencer had a 35-yard kickoff return.
Starting sophomore quarterback Jordan Modrynski finished 10-of-18 passing for 85 yards and was sacked three times. Denver Wilson also saw time at quarterback, pacing Cornell’s rushing game with 30 yards on five carries. Frederic Tavernier had four receptions for 33 yards.
Sophomore lineman Shawn Laikupu led Cornell’s defense with nine tackles, including the team’s only sack. Hunter Holt collected seven tackles. Savian Perez came up with a fumble recovery and return of 11 yards.
Laikupu, Bruce Harris, Luca Schoensee and Samuel Topka each recorded one tackle for loss.
Coming up – The Rams open Midwest Conference play next Saturday, Sept. 10 against Beloit in Beloit, Wis. Kickoff is 1 p.m.