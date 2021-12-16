Representing Mount Vernon Middle School at honor band included: Lewis Krob, percussion; Michael Covington, tuba; Grant Tucker, bass clarinet; Carrington Bybee, bassoon; and Malena Koehn, alto saxophone.
Twelve Mount Vernon band students participated in the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band Saturday, Dec. 4. It was an all day event held at Oelwein high school. Students from all over Northeast Iowa were selected by a committee to participate.
The Junior High Honor Band members are also eligible to audition for the All-Iowa Eighth Grade Honor Band on this day. Mount Vernon had two eighth-graders selected as alternates for this honor band: they were Carrington Bybee on bassoon, and Grant Tucker on bass clarinet. This is the first time any Mount Vernon Middle School students have been selected for the All-Iowa Eighth Grade Honor Band in more than 15 years.
Representing Mount Vernon Middle School at honor band included: Lewis Krob, percussion; Michael Covington, tuba; Grant Tucker, bass clarinet; Carrington Bybee, bassoon; Malena Koehn, alto saxophone; Elena Gehrke, clarinet; Willa Turner, clarinet and Claire Thuerauf, trombone
High School Honor Band members included: Margaret Player, French horn; Mollie Snedden, flute; Mirabell Steil, alto saxophone; and Kian Hageman, tuba.