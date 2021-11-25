Twenty Mount Vernon students were recently selected for participation in the thirty-fifth annual Opus Honor Choir Festival. Over 2,100 students were nominated by their directors for positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition.
Students selected for the Fifth and Sixth Grade Honor Choir were sixth-graders Lexi Boren (soprano), Marlena Rodenberg (alto), Zion Safo (alto), Clara Vavricek (alto) and Emery Willems (soprano).
Students selected for the Seventh and Eighth Grade Bass Clef Honor Choir included seventh-graders Chester Rood (baritone) and Jackson Voigt (baritone) and eighth-graders Michael Covington (baritone) and Eli Plotz (tenor 2).
Students selected for the seventh and eighth grade Treble Clef Honor Choir were seventh-graders Norah Dye (alto 1) and Reagan Slaymaker (alto 1), and eighth-graders Grace Bausch (alto 2), Madie Boren (soprano 1), Isabel Govea (alto 2), Emma Hoffman (soprano 2), Claire Jensen (soprano 1) and Korah Robinson (alto 2).
Ethan Hunt (baritone), Emmett Jordan (baritone), and Sky Rodman (alto) were selected to sing for the Ninth Grade Mixed Honor Choir.
Mount Vernon directors Kristin Anderson and Thad Wilkins prepared the students and submitted their auditions for consideration.
The 2021 Opus Honor Choirs performed Thursday, Nov. 18, at the C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in the Iowa State Center in Ames. The Opus Honor Choir Festival is made possible by the Iowa Choral Directors Association, Inc.