Cornell’s Natalie McAllister dominated the women’s 100-meter hurdles for her second title of an impressive weekend which she scored in five events at the Midwest Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
The versatile junior was recognized as the MWC Women’s Most Outstanding Newcomer, totaling 34 points over the two-day meet inside Strong Stadium Complex.
McAllister’s hurdles victory was among four all-conference performances Saturday for the Rams, who finished sixth in the team race with 75 points. Monmouth was crowned team champion with 167 points.
McAllister left no doubt in claiming the 100 hurdles race, blowing away her competition in 15.39, which ranks fifth-fastest all-time by a Ram. She crossed the line .99 seconds ahead of runner-up Kristina Hilmes of Illinois College.
McAllister, who won the javelin on Friday, completed an extraordinary first season with the Rams as a four-time MWC champion, which includes two indoor titles.
McAllister came just short of all-MWC honors in the long jump (16-3.25) and high jump (4-11.50), placing fourth in both events. She anchored the fifth-place 4x100 relay (50.26) comprised of Caitlyne Mar, Madison Osborn and Sidney Brown.
Brown earned her first individual all-MWC medal with a second-place showing in the 400 (1:00.49). The sophomore battled it out with Grinnell’s Athena Frasca, who was a nose ahead at the finish in 1:00.38.
Sophomore Carolyn Pickup also gained all-MWC status for the first time, running third in the 400 hurdles (1:09.55). She placed fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.31).
The Rams finished the meet with an all-conference third-place effort from their 4x400 relay (4:08.99) of Brown, Caroline Riss, Mar and anchor Osborn. Osborn added fourths in the 100 (12.44) and 200 (25.95).
Billie Fogarty placed fifth in the 3000 steeplechase (12:50.39). Taylor Cruz was sixth in the discus (119-10).
Earlier in the event, McAllister claimed Midwest Conference gold in the women’s javelin during an impressive opening day at the MWC Outdoor Track & Field Championships Friday at Strong Stadium Complex.
McAllister recorded a winning javelin throw of 111 feet, 4 inches on her second attempt, capturing her third different MWC event title of 2022. The season-best mark ranks No. 5 on Cornell’s all-time list.
McAllister finished fourth in the long jump with a mark of 16-3.25, also her best effort of the season. She clocked the fastest prelims time in the 100 hurdles, crossing in 16.31.
Sophomore Cari Pickup will join McAllister in the finals of the 100 hurdles, qualifying fourth in 17.32. Pickup also moved into the 400 hurdles finals with the fourth-quickest mark in 1:11.65.
Junior Madison Osborn advanced to the finals in both the 100 and 200. She posted the fourth-fastest prelims time in the 100 (12.49) and qualified sixth in the 200 (26.36).
Sidney Brown will contend for a medal in Saturday’s 400. The sophomore posted the third-fastest prelims time in 1:01.42.