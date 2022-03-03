The United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon has reinstated quarterly donations to the Southeast Linn Community Center (SELCC) food pantry.
According to Karen Stewart, member of the mission committee of the church, the inactivity on quarterly donations to SELCC was because of the church moving to online services due to COVID.
“When we began in-person services back in spring 2020, and our administrative groups were reactivated this fall,” Stewart said. “Our committee decided to emphasize responding to local needs as our first priority — and have thus partnered with SELCC for food pantry donations, collecting holiday gifts for families in need, and delivering Meals on Wheels. We feel strongly that we are called to be the “Hands and Feet of Christ” in our community.”
Stewart sent out an email to the church in the beginning of January, and the group received numerous financial donations to help purchase the bulk food donation from Gary’s Foods.
“In this time of severe need for many in our community, it was a true blessing to see the church respond so generously to this need,” Stewart said. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of the staff when we arrived with two pickup loads of food to restock the pantry was truly heart-warming. Knowing that we plan to continue this program quarterly seemed to be especially reassuring for them.”
SELCC director Nicole McAlexander said that the resumption of these quarterly donations came at a very opportune time for the food pantry.
McAlexander said that the center has already seen a 40 percent increase to users at the food pantry, going from an average of 212 visits a month over the last six months to 296 visits in January alone.
“The rising cost of groceries, as well as the end of the monthly child tax credit payments, is hitting our neighbors hard,” McAlexander said. “The rising cost of groceries is doubly impactful for SELCC, as it costs more to fill the pantry shelves and we are trying to meet increased need.”
McAlexander said the center is also preparing for a new challenge – the end of Iowa’s Public Health Emergency Proclamation. Because of that change, both the Emergency Food Assistance Program and SNAP are going to be impacted, with roughly a decrease in $27 million in benefits coming into Iowa.
SNAP recipients are going to see their benefits decrease by a minimum of $95 per person.
“Some families will lose hundreds of dollars per month and many seniors on fixed incomes will receive as little as $20 a month for groceries,” McAlexander said. “Many of these neighbors will need increased assistance from the food pantry in order to avoid hunger.”
For Jim and Jackie Wallace, the couple who organize transportation between Gary’s Foods and to SELCC, the process went so smoothly.
“Usually, our biggest hurdle is finding people to help with the delivery,” Jackie said. “Denny Dietrich and the staff at Gary’s were there to help us load the trucks this visit, and then members of the SELCC staff were there to help us move the groceries from trucks to the food pantry.”
All in all, this delivery took 35 minutes from beginning to end.
For Jackie and Jim, though, it was important the delivery was made, especially when they found out about how much the need was at the SELCC food pantry currently.
“The best part is dropping these donations off,” Jackie said. “The center was so happy to receive it and replenish selves. It’s a pleasure to work with Denny and the staff at Gary’s, and it gives us an incentive to shop at that grocery store, noting all he and his staff continually do for this community.”
“This project is such a special way of cooperating with our local grocery store, Gary’s Foods, to order bulk priced items that can maximize our purchasing power for the benefit of the food pantry patrons,” said Stewart. “Our ability to deliver one of the largest bulk food donations in the last several years reinforces our congregation’s desire to serve others and share our Christian love with those around us.”
McAlexander said that the center has been grateful for the UMCMV’s generous gift, and notes every donation is crucial now in the fight against hunger in the community.
“Community members can find a list of the most-needed pantry items at www.selinn.org,” McAlexander said. “Financial donations can be made online or mailed to PO Box 511 Lisbon.”