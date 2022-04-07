The United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon is inviting the community to reflect on Jesus’ life during the week of Easter, when they bring back the Stations of Jesus’ Life event. The event will be open Wednesday, April 13, from noon to 6 p.m. and Thursday, April 14, from noon to 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Barb Shepley, one of the organizers, noted they last held the event in 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time the event had been held.
“It was something we felt was very meaningful that people should come and see,” Shepley said.
The event hasn’t taken a lot of special preparation for the church, and it was something they wanted to open to the community to take some time during Holy Week to reflect on the different portions of Jesus’ life.
“It’s a self-guided tour, which allows people to reflect on the different stations at their own pace,” Shepley said. “Some people take a few minutes to walk through, while others feel the need to sit and meditate at some of the different stations of Jesus’ life.”
Shepley said music will also be a part of the events.
The church will also have a prayer labyrinth set up in a different room of the church.
“We look at this as a time for people to reflect on the impact of Jesus in their life, especially as we’re navigating these uncertain times,” Shepley said.