UnityPoint Health –Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) is pleased to announce Amy Keltner as the new Community Development Director of the Jones Regional Foundation. Her role will include the organization of community events hosted or supported by Jones Regional, donor relations, acquiring and managing federal and state grants and funding, and volunteer engagement.
Keltner’s extensive experience includes non-profit business management and volunteer coordination. Previously she worked as the Community Resource and Volunteer Engagement Senior Specialist at United Way in Jones County. There she directed a variety of programs including the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and supported over 600 volunteers in various United Way community assignments. Keltner also worked with REM Development Services in Mount Vernon, Iowa as program director. In her role, she supported staff and clients through various educational courses to best use alternative physical intervention in high-risk situations and promote a culture of respect.
“We’re excited for Amy to join the team at Jones Regional,” says Eric Briesemeister, CEO of UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center, “We have upcoming initiatives that are critical to the health of the community, and it will be fun to watch Amy help bring those initiatives to life.”
“I was attracted to this opportunity at Jones Regional Medical Center because of its long history of providing exceptional patient care close to home," Keltner said. "I appreciate the enthusiasm and support Jones County residents express for their local hospital and I look forward to working with the community to advance the needs of Jones Regional and the patients it serves.”
Outside of work, Keltner volunteers at multiple organizations including, the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition, Anamosa Parks and Recreation, Jones County Grade Reading Level Executive Team, and the Jones County Community Partnerships for protecting children.