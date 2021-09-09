Raptor Advocacy Rehabilitation Education expoThe Raptor Advocacy Rehabilitation education Expo will be happening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Wickiup Hill Learning Center in Toddville. View wings, talons and more with family friendly activities. Learn more about RARE and how they help the birds of prey that call Iowa home. Don’t miss out in meeting their LIVE raptors. Food truck onsite, enjoy goodies from Comfort Food 154. No registration is required for the free event.
How woods recover from derecho hikeLearn how our forests recover from an event like the derecho, which ripped thousands of trees from the earth.
Where do we go from here? What trees should be planted? How do we bring wildlife back? What is going to happen to the woodlands? The Linn County Naturalists and rangers will lead an informative hike to see how the woodlands are healing. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Wickiup Hill Learning Center in Toddville. Pre-registration for the event is required.
Begin with a Bee Family Field DayLocal author Jacqueline Briggs Martin and illustrator Claudia McGeehee will be kicking off the fall story book trail at the Wickiup Hill Learning Center Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about the rusty patched bumble bee and the plants the bees enjoy and depend on. Hands on activities for kids and families will be available, and after the story, families are encouraged to visit the prairies looking for insects. Event is free with no pre-registration required.
Dog hikeJoin Linn County naturalists for a guided dog hike Thursday, Oct. 14, at Wanatee Park in Marion. Discover more about nature while giving your dog a positive social experience. Leash laws and clean up after animals will be enforced. Limit of one dog per adult walker. Registration is required and a cost of $2.50 per adult is expected.