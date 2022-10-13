The Uptown Theatre Honors Gala was held Saturday, Oct. 1, at First Street Community Center in Mount Vernon.

MVL Uptown First Street Honors
Honorees and the people who spoke on their behalf at the awards gala included: Taylor Brocka, Joe Jennison, Fred Burke, Sara Gaarde, (front, from left) Steve Harman, Myrt Bowers, Mike Smith and Gwen Drahos. Not pictured but also in this year’s honorees were Steve and Susan Maurice.

Honored at this year’s gala were Myrt Bowers, Randy Harman, Gwen Drahos, Mike Smith and Steven and Susan Maurice. Steven and Susan were unable to attend the ceremony, after contracting COVID-19.

