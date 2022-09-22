The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) today announced the date for the 6th Annual Uptown Theatre Honors.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m., at the First Street Community Center Uptown Theatre, 221 First St. NE, Mount Vernon.

Uptown Honor Galas
Buy Now

This year’s Uptown Gala honorees include: Randy Harman, Myrt Bowers, Susan Maurice, Steve Maurice, Gwen Drahos and Mike Smith.

Recommended for you