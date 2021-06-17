Renovations at the Mount Vernon High School and Cornell College softball field are nearly complete. The Mustangs could potentially play there yet this month, Mount Vernon activities director Matt Thede said, possibly as soon as June 22.
The project included the installation of a field turf playing surface, additional seating, a combined press box/concessions building, new lighting, sunken dugouts, new batting cages and bullpens, and many more upgrades.
Dave Van Metre, a Mount Vernon native and longtime benefactor for both Cornell College and the Mount Vernon Community School District, donated all goods and services for the extensive $1.673 million renovation that will make the facility one of the premier softball complexes in the Midwest. Van Metre approached the two schools with his vision for the future of the softball programs, and is excited to again support a significant project that benefits both the college and school district.