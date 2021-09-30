Vicki Lynn Edleman Freni Cochrane, 74, of Lynnfield Mass., beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Cochrane, passed away suddenly, Sept. 18, 2021. Visitation for relatives and friends was held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at McDonald Funeral Home with graveside service the following day. Any memorial donations in Vicki’s name can be sent to Lynnfield High School, Women’s Athletic Department, 275 Essex Street, Lynnfield, MA 01940.
She was the daughter of the late Vada Rachel Willits and Robert W. Edleman, and the sister of David of Bradenton, Fla., Harry of Miami Beach, Fla., and the late Judy Krummel of Iowa City.
Vicki was the devoted mother of Christina Marie Freni-Agurto of Atlanta, Ga., Richard Freni of Chicago, and her beloved predeceased daughter, Kimberly Lynn Cochrane. She was a beloved grandmother to Zachary Freni-Agurto, Tara Freni, Dominic Freni and great-grandmother of MacKenna Freni.
Vicki was a 1964 graduate from Mount Vernon High School. Before settling In Massachusetts, she attended Parsons College in Fairfield.
Vicki had a sincere love for children and her community, teaching at Huckleberry Hill School in Lynnfield for over 20 years.
Her greatest joy was attending soccer games to watch her daughter Kim, who was a star player for Lynnfield High and Northeastern University. Vicki also had a successful embroidery and ceramic business in Lynnfield.