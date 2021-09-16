The Mount Vernon Historic Preservation Commission will also be working to add the Mount Vernon Visitor’s Center to the Cornell College Mount Vernon Historic District, which means putting the building, which used to be the Wolfe Brothers Medical Office,on National Register of Historic Places registry.
The commission will also amend the district to remove the former water tower and Altoona Hotel, neither of which exist any more.
The application will need to update the description of the district and narrative of why the water tower and hotel were removed, and why Wolfe Brother’s Medical Office was relocated into the district.
The application cost of roughly $2,950 for the work of Jennifer Price, a historic preservation consultant with Price Preservation Research, which amounts to $2,700 in time and labor for the project of 45 hours of work, mileage of $150 and $100 in materials needed.
The first draft will be completed in January through March 2022 and submitted to the State Nominations Review Commission in June 2022. Any final revisions will be made in July and August of 2022 for the project.
Terms for members expiringThe group also has a few members terms coming to a close at the end of this month. Ed Sauter, Suzette Astley, Janet Budak and Susan Hargus terms will come to a close at the end of September.
Sue Astley noted the commission had seen interest from Edith Dawson about joining the commission. Astley was unsure if there was an age requirement for members of the commission, and noted that if there was, the group should consider looking at adding a junior commissioner position that would allow for a youth to be involved in some of the projects the commission is a part of.
No action was taken on the four members terms expiring at the end of the month at this meeting.
Zoom meetings continuing The Mount Vernon Historic Preservation Commission will continue Zoom meetings for the foreseeable future. The commission noted that the meetings have allowed them to tackle the items the commission needs to do, and that the Mount Vernon Visitor’s Center that they use for in person meetings doesn’t give enough distance to allow social distancing between members.
While the commission will have a program on the Homes that Moved that will be presented and open to the public, that presentation will be held at the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center and allow for more space.