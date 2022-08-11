Volunteering is one of the tenets built into the Mount Vernon High School baseball team. That was recognized by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group, when the baseball team were named the volunteers of the year.

“It means a lot for our program to be recognized as volunteers of the year,” said coach Charles Chatman. “Our baseball team is most of all about service and enriching the community is just as important to us as playing baseball.”

