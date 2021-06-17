A historical walking tour will take place Tuesday, June 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
The guided walking tour is important for Linn County Historical Society, and will visit parts of the Cornell College Historic District and Mount Vernon’s Commercial Historic District. Cornell College’s entire campus is listed on the National Historic Register, as well as many fine homes that were built surrounding the campus. The Commercial district highlights the architectural detail of landmark buildings that continue to serve Mt. Vernon residents.
The tour will begin at the Cornell College campus, where Suzette Astley will lead the tour. The next stop is Bracket House, where Mrs. Stoner and Mrs. Driscoll will share the history of the building. Then the tour continues to Uptown Mount Vernon, where Ed Sauter and Janet Budack will provide a history of the community. People will be dressed in period costumes to help conduct the tour.
Tour Admission is $5 for History Center members and $7 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased on the History Center’s website.
2021 Tour Safety Guidelines:
- Tours are currently limited to 16 individuals.
- All tours require advanced ticket sale. Please see tour description to purchase tickets. Payments will not be accepted at time of tour.
- Masks are required for all individuals.
- Social distancing is strongly encouraged.
- Please meet at of King Chapel on the Cornell College Campus, 600 1st Street, Mt. Vernon, IA 52314. Parking is available behind Cole Library.
This walking tour is in partnership with the Mt. Vernon Historic Preservation Commission.