Walter Edward Krambeck, 81, of Mount Vernon, died March 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, surrounded by his wife, Sharon and his two daughters.
Visitation will be from 11-1 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Josh Swaim is officiating. Graveside services with military honors will be at the Mount Vernon Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the church. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Cremation Services in Mount Vernon.
Walter was born May 30, 1940, to Walter Frederick Krambeck and Klara I. (Hirsch) Krambeck, in Chicago, Ill. From 1948 on, he lived in Ottumwa, where he graduated high school, attended college at Wartburg and University of Iowa and two years in Chicago at DeVry Tech, graduating in Electronics.
Walt was introduced to Sharon Decker by their lifetime best friends, Bill Millhouser and Janice Willhoit, and the two were married Jan. 5, 1963, in Ottumwa.
He began his career at Rockwell Collins on Jan. 7, 1963, where he worked for 35 ½ years, until retirement on May 30, 1995. One of Walt’s favorite projects as a tech writer was the Apache Helicopter. Walt served in the Army National Guard from 1963 until June of 1972, during which time he and brother Fred received their 2LT commissions.
Walt and Sharon lived in Mount Vernon all of their married life. They enjoyed a number of years camping, traveling in their trailer in the mountains, racing and following all three of their grandchildren during their go-cart racing days. A lot of time was spent on the golf course, fishing, taking cruises and traveling with friends. They spent 38 years going to Ft. Myers, Fla. during January and February and spending weekends visiting their close friends in Marco Island.
Walt was multi-talented in both electronics and mechanics. There wasn’t much he couldn’t fix or do. Sharon oftentimes worked on projects with him.
Walt is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon; two daughters, Lynne (David) Tuel of Mechanicsville and Deborah Allen of Mount Vernon; three grandchildren, Jake Tuel of Ankeny, Tanner Allen of Lisbon and Tehya Allen of Billings, Mont.; brother, Frederick C. (Kristine) Krambeck of Kimberling City, Mo.; niece, Kimberly (David) An; nephew, David (Wendy) Krambeck; four nieces and many cousins in Germany.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lisbon United Methodist Church or the American Diabetes Association.
