The Hoover Presidential Foundation is offering a free, five-part webinar series called, Digging Deeper: the Timeless Values | Modern Experience Campaign, to outline the plans behind the renovation of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum (HHPLM). The series begins Tuesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. with a new episode airing Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 17.
In episode one, Why Renovate? Why Now?, Foundation president and CEO Jerry Fleagle discusses the need behind a modernization of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum with HHPLM director Dr. Thomas Schwartz.
Episode two, airing May 5 is entitled, Reimaging the Museum. Fleagle and VP and Creative Director, Matt Solari of BRC Imagination Arts, a premiere builder of exhibit spaces, look at the possibilities that lie ahead for the new exhibit renovation.
It’s a Process – The TV|ME Campaign on May 10 describes how the capital campaign seeks to raise $20 million for the renovation project and the value it provides to donors of all sizes. Foundation VP of Development, Mundi McCarty joins Fleagle as they discuss the ins and outs of running a large capital campaign.
Burlington tax attorney and Foundation trustee, Gene Anderson presents, Ways to Maximize your Gift, providing details and examples of a variety ways to contribute to the campaign to achieve the best possible tax advantages.
The final episode describes the Hoover Tax Credit and how donors may receive a 25% Iowa state tax credit for their gifts of any size, up to $1 million, to the campaign. The Surprise Benefits of the Hoover Tax Credit details who qualifies for the credit, how it may be used, and other details to help donors reap the full tax advantage of this unique opportunity.
A question and answer session will be held after each session and the programs will be recorded and posted on the Foundation’s website, TimelessValuesCampaign.org. Advance registration is required for the webinars and may be found at HooverPresidentialFoundation.org under the News & Events tab/Calendar of Events.