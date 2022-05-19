Wendy Jo McClain, 58, of Mount Vernon, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, surrounded by family and friends, after a bout with cancer. A celebration of Wendy’s life will take place Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 2-7 p.m. at Tin Roof Hideaway in Lisbon.
She is survived by her daughter, Noelle; mother, Barbara; numerous cousins; an extensive chosen family of friends and her dear pets, Ennis, Echo and Charlie. She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph McClain; grandparents, Roy and Ruth McClain and Samuel and Betty Fay.
Wendy was born Sept. 26, 1963, in Columbus, Ohio, to Joseph Leroy and Barbara Elizabeth (Fay) McClain. Wendy adopted her dear daughter Noelle from Russia, to love and round out her family, which also included numerous pets, exemplifying her immense love of animals, especially cats.
Wendy pursued her love of education, culminating in a Master’s in Special Education from the University of Iowa. A dedicated and caring educator, Wendy taught second grade at Prairie Heights Elementary in College Community School district for 27 years. Her colleagues remember her as a giver and a creative, compassionate advocate for the success of all kids. She was passionate about hands-on learning, especially her butterfly garden. She will always be remembered for her pollinator unit in science, standing on chairs for effect, dancing with the children and creating songs to help kids learn.
Wendy’s many interests included ballet, reading, piano and playing cards. She had a lifelong commitment to theater, participating in many shows and serving on the MVLCT board. Committed to the social good, Wendy was politically active, attending the inauguration of President Clinton and campaigning for President Biden. She also had a keen interest in travel. She toured the globe spending time in places as varied as Mexico, Spain, Maui, Colorado, Galena, Illinois, Ireland, New Hampshire and Australia, always bringing along her friends and family to share in these adventures.
Wendy will be remembered as a ‘collector of people’, who brought folks together. She was a friend, mentor and ‘sister’ to many Cornell students who passed through her father’s bar, Joe’s International Airport. She had an ‘open door’ policy for so many who found their way to Mount Vernon and needed a place to land.
A positive, uplifting person, Wendy gave so much. Her determined attitude allowed her to get things done and live a loving life. She will be missed beyond belief.
To celebrate Wendy, the family will accept flowers. Memorials can be sent to the Wendy McClain Memorial Fund at Hills Bank (or Yock’s Landing), or the McClain Family Scholarship Fund at Cornell College to assist a student who is working to support their own education.
