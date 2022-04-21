We’re all familiar with the term “Iowa Nice.” There are versions of it in our neighboring states as well. I spent the first four years of my life in West Des Moines, so I think I just expected that everyone was kind, friendly, and generous with those they came in contact. However, after my parents moved away and I didn’t spend time in Iowa, I forgot about the warm nature of Iowans.
In 1989, when I was a junior at Brigham Young University in Utah, my parents moved to Cedar Falls. I visited after they were settled and I had finished the summer working as a camp counselor. I was quickly reacquainted with “Iowa Nice” one day when I accompanied my mother to the grocery store and a man we didn’t know struck up a conversation with her in the parking lot.
When we got into the grocery store, I asked her if she had forgotten his name, since she never introduced me to him. She told me that she had never met him before. I was stunned that she would have this conversation with a complete stranger. I distinctly remember our conversation, “But Mom, you didn’t even know him!” To which she replied to me, “That’s what you do in Iowa!”
It took me a while, but I got over my “outsider” ways of viewing everyone as a stranger and took on the “Iowa Nice” demeanor of viewing those around me as friends just waiting to happen. I found the joy in waving to people as I drove down the street or greeting people that I walked by with a “Hello” or “Good Morning.”
And yes, much to my daughters’ chagrin, I have become like my mother and strike up conversations with just about anyone and enjoy getting to know them.
There’s more to “Iowa Nice” than just being friendly. I’ve seen it in the way that people serve each other. I have witnessed countless examples where people saw a need and didn’t wait around for someone else to take care of it; they jumped right in and did what they could to make the situation better for someone else.
Sadly, I’ve also heard people complain about “Iowa Nice” that it doesn’t feel sincere or genuine. I hope that this is more the rarity than the norm. We should always be true with our actions and our words. And we should be sure to extend our kindness to everyone around us, not just to those who are similar to us or when it is convenient for us to be kind.
When we were hit by the derecho, I had the opportunity to visit with some electrical workers from other states. They had come directly to Iowa from the East Coast after working there following a storm. They were so invigorated with their work here because of the warm reception that they received day after day in Iowa. People kept thanking them for showing up, even when they weren’t able to restore the power.
They told me that the people in the last storm-ravaged area had understandably been frustrated by the situation, but had taken it out on the power workers. One day they even blocked them into a cul-de-sac, saying that they wouldn’t let them go until the power was on again.
I’m glad that these power workers were able to experience “Iowa Nice” at its best. I would hope that all visitors to our state would feel the same way. But more importantly, I would like to see that we practice “Iowa Nice” in a sincere way to everyone around us.
Let us show compassion to those that are suffering. Let us offer the benefit of the doubt to others instead of being quick to judge. Let us give service without expectation of anything in return when we see others in need. And in so doing, we will restore “Iowa Nice” to what it really means; people just doing their best to be friendly and generous to those they meet.