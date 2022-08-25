What is it that turns a geographical zone of streets and avenues into a neighborhood community? These blocks can exists for years on a map but something must happen to transform the area into a neighborhood where there are people who feel a sense of belonging and connection to one another.
I am lucky to live in one such neighborhood. The Ash Park Neighborhood in Mount Vernon roughly exists from 5th Avenue to 8th Avenue NW and 6th Street to 8th Street NW. Soon after we moved to our home on 6th Avenue from Tyler, Texas nine years ago, we were welcomed warmly into the neighborhood. It seemed like everyone on our block came by to introduce themselves and to meet us.
We found out that a month after our arrival, there would be an annual Block Party where we met even more neighbors eager to make our acquaintance. It was almost overwhelming to get to know that many people all at once, but we did indeed feel that we had moved to a special part of Mount Vernon.
After a few years, I noticed that Ann and Guy Booth’s front porch looked like a stage and decided we needed to have a neighborhood talent show there. They loved the idea and agreed to opening up their porch and yard to the neighborhood as a way to gather for another fun event. Just last week we held our 6th Annual Ash Park Neighborhood Talent Show and were able to welcome some people for the very first time.
At these events, “talent” is very loosely defined. Sometimes we have groups of children or families who have rehearsed, while other people just get up spontaneously and share something for the group. Whoever has the courage to share something with our audience is always warmly rewarded with applause.
We always end with snacks and desserts brought by everyone and then stay to visit for a while with one another while the children enjoy playing in the large lawn next to the Booths’ house. This simple event brings our neighborhood together to socialize and celebrate the talents of our community.
I know that the neighborhood just south of Uptown Mount Vernon hosted the Porchfest for many years before the Pandemic. They had fantastic music performers on many of the beautiful porches in their neighborhood and took donations to benefit the Mount Vernon Fine Arts Association.
I’m sure there are other neighborhoods in Mount Vernon and Lisbon that have traditions to gather in order to build a sense of friendship and community. Whatever the gathering or the tradition, it draws people together and helps them to feel closer to each other.
When we take the time to facilitate events such as these, we go from mere people who happen to live near each other to neighbors and friends. We have lived all over the country and we’ve seen the transformative power of gathering people together that live nearby. No longer are these people that we happen to share the same street for our address; they become our friends. And when we feel that sense of belonging within our town, we know that we are truly home.