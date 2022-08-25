What is it that turns a geographical zone of streets and avenues into a neighborhood community? These blocks can exists for years on a map but something must happen to transform the area into a neighborhood where there are people who feel a sense of belonging and connection to one another.

I am lucky to live in one such neighborhood. The Ash Park Neighborhood in Mount Vernon roughly exists from 5th Avenue to 8th Avenue NW and 6th Street to 8th Street NW. Soon after we moved to our home on 6th Avenue from Tyler, Texas nine years ago, we were welcomed warmly into the neighborhood. It seemed like everyone on our block came by to introduce themselves and to meet us.

Guy Booth gives a speech at the talent show in the Ash Park neighborhood. The talent show has become a tradition of the community.
