Recently I was interviewed by Mount Vernon high schoolers Grant Tucker and Michael Covington for a classroom assignment.

Their topic: my recollections of the 1988 local filming of the comedy/parody movie Zadar! Cow From Hell.

Zadar
In this movie screenshot townspeople have become mutant cows and have assembled in front of Stoll’s Ben Franklin.
Allan and Bob Campagna

In this contributed photo my father Allan and I sport our plastic horns and fake noses as we are transformed into mutant cows to terrorize the fictional Howdy, Iowa.

