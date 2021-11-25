The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun reached out to area school teachers to share what they are most thankful for ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, similar to columns we ran last year. These are the responses we received to be printed in this Thanksgiving issue.
I am so thankful for the support given to our school in this district and the opportunities our children have to grow and learn.
Working in an environment that is backed by parents, grandparents, businesses, and alumni makes for such a strong feeling of community.
The volunteers that serve on the School Board, WETAP, help in our classrooms, and make our elementary a better place is truly invested in the wellbeing and success of our youth.
Even though I did not grow up in Mount Vernon, the overwhelming gratitude toward teachers in general, makes for a fantastic place to work and live.
I am so very grateful to be employed at Washington Elementary and be a part of this amazing community!
Happy Thanksgiving,
LeAnn Briesemeister
First Grade teacher, Washignton Elementary
I am thankful to work with amazing and kind children who have supportive families. I am also grateful to live in such a wonderful community.
Erin Whitehead
kindergarten teacher, Washington Elementary
What am I thankful for?
I take a pause to be thankful for my faith, health, safety, family and friends. Then ponder the extras in my life.
I am thankful for the community I was blessed to be born into and continue to reside. Once I called Mount Vernon the “Pot of Gold” at the end of a rainbow. That statement was 21 years ago and remains my thoughts today.
I am a secretary at Washington Elementary. Soon I will end this adventure and transition to a new adventure, “retirement.” I take this time to be thankful for all the wonderful educators I have been fortunate to work with. The teachers, associates, administrators and staff (past and present) they care so much and do extraordinary things daily for our youngest of Mount Vernon. I extend my thankfulness to the families I have grown with and been a small part of knowing because of my position. I will never take our community for granted but cherish the “Pot of Gold” in my life.
My family and friends are my rainbow and how blessed I am to enjoy my health and safety in this place I call home.
Thank you.
Denise Havill
Washington Elementary
I am thankful for all the big smiles I receive every day from my little students.
I am thankful to be part of their “first” experience in learning.
I am thankful to see their eyes light up when they see something so new and the excitement of the experiences.
I am so thankful for all my students’ families to allow me to be part of their child’s first educational experience.
I am thankful for all my amazing colleagues and community members to make my experience the most memorable moment for the students and me.
My heart is filled with so much gratitude.
Bridget O’Connor,
Preschool
There is so much to be thankful for each year. I am thankful for my family, friends, and my health. As a teacher, I am thankful for my students, their families, and my colleagues. I love being at school with a classroom full of students. There is no better sound to my ears than the giggles from my students as they explore, enjoying the adventures with their friends. They keep me on my toes, and for that I am grateful!
Gina Bechtold
Mount Vernon
As I grow older, I’m beginning to realize how thankful I am for every day, ordinary things. I’m so grateful for regular, “mundane” days. Days I am not rushing to a doctor’s office or urgent care with my children. Days I get to bask in the Iowa sunshine and breathe in the fresh, fall air. Days I can wake up at 4:25 a.m. and make it to my workout class before school because I got a full night’s rest. I’m thankful for my husband, who cooks dinner for our family on a nightly basis, and my three children who make me laugh and amaze me daily. I’m thankful for my students and how I get to know them better with each passing day. I’m thankful for a prek-12 school building where I can see my former students in the hallways and realize just how much they’ve grown. I’m thankful to be a part of this community and to know so many amazing families because of my job. Mostly, I’m thankful for typical days and make a point to find something special in each one.
Kelly Robertson
Lisbon Schools