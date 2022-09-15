Five minutes from completing a shutout win Sunday afternoon, Cornell’s women’s soccer team left its home field with a 1-1 draw against nonconference foe Aurora.
Sophomore Elissafe Moreno knocked in her second goal of the season off an assist from Kylie Hard in the 11th minute and the Rams (1-3-1) played with the lead for a large portion of the match.
The Spartans (0-1-3) eventually broke through Cornell’s tough defense with 4:24 remaining in regulation to tie the score, which stood as the final.
Cornell starting goalkeeper Sabrina Ibanez recorded five saves over 69 scoreless minutes. She was replaced by fellow freshman Krystin Kamrath, who finished the match in net and posted two saves.
The Rams attempted six total shots, half of them coming from Moreno. Hard, Sydney Hancox and Wies Kleingeld each had one attempt.
Aurora’s attack accounted for 21 shots, including 12 after intermission.
Earlier in the week, Cornell picked up a loss to NAIA Clarke University 1-0.
The Pride (3-1-1) netted the decisive goal only 1:17 into the match.
Cornell freshmen goalkeepers Sabrina Ibanez and Krystin Kamrath held the home team scoreless the rest of the night, despite Clarke’s 27 total shot attempts.
Ibanez drew the start and recorded 11 saves in 68 minutes of work. Kamrath finished the second half and notched one save.
The Rams (1-3) were limited to three shots, two coming from freshman Emily Howard in a reserve role. Sanne Croes added one attempt.
Cornell also earned its first Bremner Cup point of 2022-23, and the women’s soccer team its first win of the season with Wednesday’s 2-1 decision over Coe at Clark Field.
The Rams (1-2) went to work early against their Linn County rival, building a 2-0 advantage in the first half. Cornell’s defense held strong virtually the entire way, keeping the Kohawks (0-3) off the scoreboard for the initial 88:25 of regulation.
Sophomore Elissafe Moreno gave Cornell a 1-0 cushion on an assist from Elise Hermiston at the 33-minute mark. The Rams struck again in the 41st minute with an unassisted tally from Sanne Croes.
Starting freshman goalkeeper Sabrina Ibanez notched the victory, working 56 scoreless minutes in net and carding one save. Krystin Kamrath came on to finish the match and notched one save.
Cornell attempted all eight of its shots in the opening half when the Rams took control. Hermiston and Moreno finished with three attempts apiece. Coe had seven total shots.