After 30 years working at Mount Vernon Bank and Trust, Lori Winder is retiring as vice president of the bank.
“My plans for retirement are to spend more time with family, travel and bike in different states,” Winder said. “I also want to get more involved with volunteering with different youth programs.”
Winder said that over the course of her 30 years in banking, one of the biggest changes has been with the technology used.
“When I started in 1991, we were typing all our loan docs,” Winder said. “I'm not sure some of our younger new hires even know what a typewriter is today. But the Mount Vernon Bank continues to stay on top of the newest and latest technology to continue to serve our customers more efficiently and offer the products to do so.”
Winder said that her 30 years with the bank have been truly enjoyable.
“It has been a great place to work for and with some amazing people and also have the opportunity to help customers with their financial needs,” Winder said. “The bank also gave me the opportunity and flexibility to volunteer within the community on several committees.”
Winder said the things she’s going to miss most in retirement are her bank family, and all the great customers she’s had the pleasure of helping over the years.