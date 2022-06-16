Three winners were named in this year’s “Portrayal of Mount Vernon” art show at Mount Vernon Creates Sunday, June 12.
The reception was also the performance by Iowa poet laureate Debra Marquart of some of her songs and poems, including poems based around the three winners art work.
In first place in the show was Doran Pearson’s portrayal of Palisades Kepler State Park in rural Mount Vernon.
“This artwork was definitely one of the more challenging pieces of art I’ve ever created, mostly because of the wind,” Pearson said. “There were a number of times that the easel was blown over due to the wind. I enjoyed doing this art even with that challenge, especially because it allowed me to use so many different colors.”
Marquart’s poem inspired by the piece was called “The Perfect Day,” an excerpt of which is printed below:
“So many things we think we need in this world
When really all that’s required is this river and a dog,
Make that a bend in the river and an eager dog
ready with the short stick he expects you to throw
then throw again, as you amble along the banks
of the Cedar River under canopies of white oak
and basswood.
Second place went to Jeff Allen’s painting of the view of Mount Vernon from Hwy. 1. It was a view Marquart said she was hoping to discover on her trek into Mount Vernon, but noted that was hard to do at the speeds on that particular roadway.
Marquart’s poem inspired by the piece was called “In a Certain Light,” an excerpt of which follows below:
“Just as today, driving Highway 1, a clustered city
Of brick buildings skirted by columnar cypresses
And poplars rose in the distance. Through
Soft light at low angles, I passed meadows lit
With gold, edged by low lying mulberries
And dogwoods, framed by sycamores
and bur oaks, those deep green overseers
who stand tall and guard the beauty.”
Third place went to Cassidy Oates’ portrait of the American Gothic barn in rural Mount Vernon.
“I took a picture of that barn because I was in a car ride with my sister-in law, and she was recounting her time helping to work on that barn painting project,” Oates said. “It just struck me as a piece that has connection to Mount Vernon.”
Marquart’s poem inspired by the piece was “The House The Tree Claimed,” an excerpt of which is printed below.
“Twisted oak boughs frame the roof
Bare branches and twigs have grown
Over the unsmiling faces of the couple
who once lived here. Grim and gothic,
they are hemmed in now by thorny
brambles, rusted chicken wire.
Marquart kicked the show off with a number of her original songs performed for the audience, as well as a couple of her poems, including two from her upcoming collection of poetry to be published this year “Gratitude with Dogs Under Stars.”
The Portrayal of Mount Vernon Art show will continue through the month of June at Mount Vernon Creates, with many of the pieces being available for sale as well.