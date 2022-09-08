Wolf Carbon Solutions failed to notify landowners owning 5,389 parcels of land in the pipeline corridor in Linn, Johnson, Cedar, Clinton and Scott Counties.

At an informational meeting in Linn County, Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) chair Geri Huser announced that Wolf land agents cannot contact landowners who haven’t been notified and landowners do not have to allow surveys on their land if they haven’t been notified about the project.

