The fundraising for the sand volleyball courts for the Mount Vernon School District was a success, with coach Maggie Willems noting the organization had raised more than $20,000 in less than a week for the new courts.
“I’m really excited for these courts to be finished,” Willems said.
Excess funds raised for the volleyball courts will be used to install better nets in the court.
Willems explained that the reason she wanted sand volleyball courts was for equity for Mount Vernon athletes to train on surfaces players in other communities have.
“Girls in Mount Vernon could take part in sand training on courts in Cedar Rapids, but that came with a $400 price tag, as well as having to drive to Cedar Rapids,” Willems said. “With the courts here, they get the same experience without those added costs.”
M and K Dust Control have started the dirt work for the new courts this week. The goal is to have the courts finished by August of this year, to let Mount Vernon volleyball athletes get some training on the courts. Willems said the courts would be open to the community if they are not in use by volleyball athletes from Mount Vernon, and she’s thinking tournaments at Heritage Days in Mount Vernon in coming years might be something that could happen at the sand courts in the future.