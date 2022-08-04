An older business in uptown Mount Vernon has a new name and new owners. Gretchen Lindenboldt and Wendy Dorn-Recalde have taken over Ben and Flo’s yarn shop, renaming it Wren and Purl.

Ribbon cutting
Present at the Wren and Purl ribbon cutting were Joe Jennison (Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group), Michelle Zaruba (Hills Bank), Gretchen Lindenboldt and Wendy Dorn Recalde of Wren and Purl, Tom Wieseler (Mount Vernon Bank and Trust and Mount Vernon mayor), Brenda Langenberg (Hills Bank) and Ashley Dunford (Mount Vernon Bank and Trust).

The duo hopes to keep the amazing selections of yarn and fibers for crafters , among other products. They took over the shop at the end of May and officially opened their doors in mid-June.

