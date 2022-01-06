January
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police departments joined into one department, effective January 3, 2021. Ahead of that merger, the Lisbon City Council approved property to be transferred to the joint department.
The first COVID vaccines rolled out to care centers in Lisbon and Mount Vernon the first week in January as well.
The Mount Vernon Schools returned from their hybrid model to full time in-school education with the beginning of the second semester Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Cornell College students returned to campus in mid-January for the second semester of classes since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Students had been distance learning prior to that return.
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group announced a full slate of festivals to be returning in 2021, after COVID-19 impacted several festivals from happening in these communities.
The expansion at Cornell College’s Small Sports Complex got an official greenlight from the Mount Vernon City Council in late January.
February COVID vaccine rolls out to more individuals
Mount Vernon received more than 14 inches of snow in the month of January, six inches higher than average during the winter season. An additional four inches fell in early February, accompanied with winds of 20 to 50 miles per hour for brutal overnight cold temps.
MarchThe COVID-19 vaccine rollout impacted Southeast Linn community Center who helped sign up residents for a clinic in late February. The vaccines finished their rollout to the care centers in Mount Vernon and Lisbon.
Mount Vernon was named the winner of the Cold Turkey challenge to get cigarette smokers to quit, winning $50,000 for the city for use in pocket park and trail projects in the city.
The Meyers farmstead was named to the national historic register in early March.
The speed limits along Business 30 were officially changed Monday, March 15.
AprilThe proposed athletic activities complex at Mount Vernon Schools had a hearing, with neighbors opposed to the plans.
The Palisades-Kepler State park was slated to open in early spring, as tree removal was completed. Carl Fairley was also named park ranger for the park.
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group took over running the Heritage Days festival this year.
Work begins on Small Sports Center construction, College Hall renovations
MayChalk the Walk returned to Mount Vernon as an in-person festival, the first fully in-person festival in almost a year.
The first annual Roger Teeling Memorial Walk-A-Thon was held at Lisbon Schools.
JuneLisbon superintendent Pat Hocking announced he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Golf carts were approved to be allowed on Mount Vernon city streets, allowing both communities to have golf carts on streets and reciprocation between both communities.
JulyA trio of local Girl Scouts earned their Bronze Award for work on a badge pertaining to help other scouts prepare for future derechos.
Lisbon Council approves repairs to Meyers barns from derecho damage.
Heritage Days festival honored Mount Vernon’s Tristan Wirfs with a number of special events in Mount Vernon communities.
The Farm to Fork Tales storytelling event drew a large crowd to Mount Vernon’s First Street Community Center.
AugustLisbon’s Sauerkraut Days festival was held
Bauman’s took home a $20,000 Open4Business grant.
King Chapel was officially closed to the public after discovery of damages from the derecho to the building’s roof and other structures.
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group recognized volunteers with awards including Kae Apothecary, Mike Smith, Cold Turkey, Outdoor Dining and Magical Night. Citizens of Mount Vernon and Lisbon were also named the citizens of the year for all their work in 2020 and 2021.
Cornell students returned to campus with a service day Saturday, Aug. 21.
SeptemberSoutheast Linn Community Center celebrated 35 years in operation during Labor Day weekend.
U.S. Census counts indicated population increases in Lisbon and Mount Vernon, as well as in Linn County and in the state of Iowa.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre hosts their first outdoor presentation with Shakespeare in the Park performance of Midsummer Night’s Dream. The show coincided with the 15th annual Lincoln Highway Arts Festival in Mount Vernon.
Work completes at the McClennan College Hall project.
Six individuals were inducted in the Lisbon Hall of fame including: Matt Clark for the service award, Katie Curran Hallman for fine arts, Mike Conklin for achievement, Darla Dee Simpson for community impact, and Jamie Siegel and Dean Happel for athletics.
Mount Vernon Schools require masks for elementary students, as the vaccine has not reached their age range at this point.
James Taylor, a World War II veteran, takes place in the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.
The Lisbon and Springville Schools hire Grundmeyer for a superintendent search.
OctoberThe Mount Vernon Community School District Alumni Association is pleased to announce the following alumni have been selected as 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame winners: Achievement — Phoebe Ball, 1991 Fine Arts — Jefferson White, 2008 Athletic — Shelby Kintzel, 2009 Service — Crystal Cardon Eskelsen, 1993 Community Impact — Gwen Stewart Drahos, 1970 They will receive their awards during Homecoming weekend on Friday, Oct 8, 2021, along with the 2020 winners; Fine arts recipient Braden Pospisil Rood class of 1993, athletic recipient Steve Andrew class of 1968 (d), service recipient Scot Christiansen class of 1978, community impact recipient Sonia Essex Redmond class of 1982, and achievement recipient Peter Kollman, class of 1962 (d).
Two longtime businesses in Mount Vernon at First Street corners shuttered their doors in late September and early October, with Skillet and Kae Apothecary closing doors. Town Center Office Suites went through some remodels and the next phases are at work for that plan. By the beginning of November, tenants were found for Skillet Café and Kae Apothecary’s new spaces in uptown Mount Vernon, with Mount Vernon Pharmacy moving in late December 2021 and The Nourishing Root’s opening slated for early January.
Mount Vernon enters a 10 year contract with Republic Waste Management Services for waste management services, which is effective July 1, 2022.
Lisbon’s Federated Church closes doors after more than 100 years of worship in their space.
Mount Vernon and Lisbon bands earn Division I ratings at state competition
NovemberWillie Daubs is named the new sergeant for the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department.
Mount Vernon holds two shop small Saturday events in uptown Mount Vernon.
Lisbon superintendent David Prasil announces retirement, after 36 years on the school board.
Friends of the Lisbon Library announces the library will be participating in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, offering free books to youth 5-years-old and younger.
The Lisbon City Council advances discussion on the sporting complex, with bids slated to go out beginning Jan. 17, 2022.
The Mount Vernon Marching Band takes place in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 25.
DecemberThe discussion about the Navigator CO2 pipeline drew a crowd of more than 70 residents from the community to discuss their fears with the project.
The pipe organ was removed from King Chapel as part of the repairs to that historic building.