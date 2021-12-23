YTT and members of the City of Lisbon met on the new sporting complex project at the beginning of December, and Mayor Doug O’Connor gave a brief update to the changes for the project.
YTT completed the survey of Third Avenue, the route that is being explored as part of the project, but that survey of the project will have a new cost opinion for the park plan.
“They’ll be bidding the project for having Third Avenue end at the parking lot, and the cost for extending that roadway all through the park,” O’Connor said.
There will also be some exploration of grading the ground to connect to Walnut Street as an additional entrance to the park, but not necessarily set that as an entry at this point.
“Because so much of the ground is flat right now, that doesn’t need to be much graded,” O’Connor said.
The project will come back in front of the council for further discussion at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Lisbon City Council.
Work on Business 30 completedThe work on Business 30 in Lisbon this fall has been completed, with Cedar Falls Construction, Co., and Midwest Concrete being paid for the finished portions of the project.
Lisbon city engineer David Schechinger was recommending the approval of $32,528 to Cedar Falls Construction for the patch repairs completed to Business 30 this fall.
That project came in slightly under the original contract price for the project.
The sidewalk repairs for the same area amounted to roughly $34,633.40 for Midwest Concrete. That project came slightly higher than the original estimate.
Schechinger said that he and the engineering firm will be watching Iowa Department of Transportation asphalt projects that are in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities moving forward to offer more competitive bids for some resurfacing projects for the Business 30 roadway. The project is not an immediate need for either the City of Lisbon or Mount Vernon to complete.
Water main fundingThe City of Lisbon will be applying to the Linn County grant program for a potential water main project to be completed.
Lisbon city engineer David Schechinger said that the City been notified that the East Central Iowa Council of Governments are not taking any Community Block Development Grant applications for new projects, as they have a backlog of several projects seeking funding currently. Lisbon has a water main project they were looking to get funding for via that program. Schechinger said that the city will apply for the county grants to see what funding would be available for this project.
Repairs to North Washington Street are also on hold until the water main project is complete.
Lisbon hires new
part-time custodianThe City of Lisbon offered a contract for part-time cleaning of Lisbon City Hall to Doug Drahos.
Lisbon city administrator Brandon Siggins noted that the contract will also include some work at the adjacent Lisbon Fire Department.
The position will be budgeted for roughly three and a half hours per week on average, though it may take a few more hours for Drahos in the first few weeks as he gets up to speed.
The current custodian resigned from the position at the end of November, noting she had been wanting to cut back on some of her hours, and the addition of the fire department to custodial work would add additional hours.