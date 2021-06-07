The old Hames site, part of the gateway into the City of Marion on the west and “an eye sore for a while now” according to council member Rene Gadelha, has a housing project planned for the 4.7 acre lot.
Tom Treharne, community development director, said “There are some processes to work through, to be sure, including rezoning, but we wouldn’t have brought this forward [to the city council] if we didn’t think we can make it work.”
Josh Kruger, president of Eagle Design out of Sioux Falls, S.D., presented a plan for a 94-unit, four-story building for the site. Kruger addressed the Marion City Council at its meeting Tuesday, June 1, with details on the project. Talon, LLC, Eagle Design’s sister company, would do the actual construction on the lot.
“We’ve had several projects proposed for this site in the past few years, since this has been on the market,” said Nick Glew, Marion Economic Development Corporation president. “This is by far the most aggressive one we’ve seen.”
The $11.5 million project is specifically targeted at housing Marion’s workforce and is seeking workforce funding from Iowa Economic Development, a program that assists development of abandoned, empty, or dilapidated properties in small cities. Glew explained that recent changes in state legislation has now made workforce money available to urban areas.
“The backlog [of funding] will now start catching up. The Broad and Main project is a good example of this. They were awarded money a few years ago, but will only receive that money here in July.” Glew said.
The apartments will be market-rate rentals. Rent for efficiency apartments will run from $590-$615; one-bedrooms will be priced from $760-$850; and two-bedrooms will go from $925-$980, all depending on the specific lay-out residents choose. There are no income guidelines with this kind of project as there is with affordable housing.
Amenities will include a community room, exercise room, a dog park, fiber internet, patio/deck and laundry in each unit.
The property will need to be rezoned from commercial to residential.