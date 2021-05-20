News

Ballot set for June 8 special election

JOHNSON COUNTY– The ballot for the Tuesday, June 8, special election to fill the Johnson County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by Janelle Rettig has been set.

Sports

Creek Girls reign over the WaMaC

TIFFIN– Senior Night was even more special for the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity soccer girls as they shut out the South Tama Trojans, 8-0, improving their record to 12-0 on the season. Even better, however, was clinching their third WaMaC West Division championship and first-ever WaMaC Co…

Community

JCMG to offer “When Wild Bees Come to Town” Sunday, May 23

IOWA CITY– Johnson County Master Gardeners (JCMG) wrap up their virtual continuing education programs Sunday, May 23, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. with Steve Hendrix presenting “When Wild Bees Come to Town: Why We Need Them and What to Do to Help.”

Opinion

Remembering big sister Dorothy

It has been almost a month since my big sister died, and I’m still reaching for memories of all the years when we were close. As too often happens, people tend to move around (especially in my family, though I’m the exception). During the ‘70s and ‘80s, two of my sisters and their families m…

