JOHNSON COUNTY– The ballot for the Tuesday, June 8, special election to fill the Johnson County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by Janelle Rettig has been set.
NORTH LIBERTY– As a school year full of unique “firsts” comes to a close, Liberty High School’s musical groups staged a unique first-ever conc…
IOWA CITY– Johnson County Master Gardeners (JCMG) wrap up their virtual continuing education programs Sunday, May 23, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. with…
IOWA CITY– The Greater Iowa City Area Home Builders Association (HBA) LEGO Parade of Homes returns by popular demand May 17-31, with category …
Table to Table seeks farmers, gardeners and volunteers to deliver locally-grown produce to people in need
IOWA CITY– Table to Table (T2T), a volunteer-based Iowa City organization rescuing and delivering half the food distributed to those in need i…
TIFFIN– Senior Night was even more special for the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity soccer girls as they shut out the South Tama Trojans, 8-0, improving their record to 12-0 on the season. Even better, however, was clinching their third WaMaC West Division championship and first-ever WaMaC Co…
TAMA– The Clear Creek Amana varsity boys’ soccer team improved to 10-4 with a 1-0 win Tuesday, May 11, on the road against South Tama.
MOUNT PLEASANT– Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) varsity track and field boys won the Class 3A state qualifying (district) meet Thursday, May 13, at …
TIFFIN– The Clear Creek Amana (CCA) fledgling high school girls wrestling program picked up two more feathers in its collective cap as The Pre…
NORTH LIBERTY– Liberty High’s varsity girls are on track for their first winning season in soccer program history. The Lightning went 6-10 in …
NORTH LIBERTY- You can learn a lot of basic skills working for a grocery store.
TIFFIN- Come spring, a hometown supermarket will finally become a reality for eager Tiffinites. Progress continues on the future home of Farew…
NORTH LIBERTY- Water enthusiasts have something to look forward to this summer as DiVentures, the area's premiere diving and aquatics center, …
NORTH LIBERTY- A unique approach to physical wellness in North Liberty has arrived in Kepros Physical Therapy & Performance.
NORTH LIBERTY- What started out as a simple handyman service 20 years ago has grown into an award winning, full-service design-build, handyman…
CEDAR RAPIDS– Tanager Place announced the return of Summer Fest as a drive through event, on June 5, and a brand-new event the June Jam, on June 26.
IOWA CITY– Courage Ride, an annual charity bike ride benefiting the University of Iowa’s sarcoma cancer research program, announced it will re…
It has been almost a month since my big sister died, and I’m still reaching for memories of all the years when we were close. As too often happens, people tend to move around (especially in my family, though I’m the exception). During the ‘70s and ‘80s, two of my sisters and their families m…