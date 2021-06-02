NORTH LIBERTY– A dozen Liberty High varsity track and field girls were named to Mississippi Valley Conference All-Division teams for the Mississippi Division. The athletic conference released its picks Monday, May 17.
Liberty seniors Daqwan Sanders and Bo Gryp earned First Team honors in the long jump and 1,600-meter run, respectively, as did the 4x800-meter relay manned by Gavin Keeney, Jordan Robinson, Caleb Schillinger and Gryp. Evan Chandler, Ben O’Connor, Michael Miller and Jack Kinzer also received First Team honors for their 1,600-meter distance medley relay.
Cedar Falls swept the Team Championship, Athlete of the Year Will Eastman and Coach of the Year Dirk Homewood.
2021 Mississippi Valley Conference All-Division Track and Field Mississippi Division selections for Liberty High School
Team Champion— Cedar Falls.
Athlete of the Year— Will Eastman, Cedar Falls.
Coach of the Year— Dirk Homewood, Cedar Falls.
Long jump— 1st Team – Daqwan Sanders.
100-meter dash— Honorable Mention – Luke Meyers.
200-meter dash— 2nd Team – Meyers.
400-meter dash— Honorable Mention – Quincy Jagnow.
800-meter run— 2nd Team – Gavin Keeney.
1,600-meter run— 1st Team – Bo Gryp. 2nd Team – Jack Kinzer.
3,200-meter run— Honorable Mention – Aidan Decker.
4x800-meter relay— 1st Team – Keeney, Jordan Robinson, Caleb Schillinger, Gryp
1,600-meter distance medley relay— 1st Team – Evan Chandler, Ben O’Connor, Michael Miller, Kinzer.