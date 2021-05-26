NORTH LIBERTY– A dozen Liberty High varsity track and field girls were named to Mississippi Valley Conference All-Division teams for the Mississippi Division. The athletic conference released its picks Monday, May 17.
Liberty junior Ashlyn Keeney earned Division Athlete of the Year and was a First Team pick in the 400-, 800-, 1,500- and 3,000-meter events.
Cedar Rapids Prairie garnered the Division Championship, while Prairie’s Michael Tierney and Linn-Mar’s Nate Hopp shared Coach of the Year honors.
2021 Mississippi Valley Conference All-Division Track and Field Mississippi Division selections for Liberty High School
Team Champion— Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Athlete of the Year— Ashlyn Keeney.
Coach of the Year— Michael Tierney and staff, Cedar Rapids Prairie, and Nate Hopp and staff, Linn-Mar.
High jump— Honorable Mention – Beth Jaeger.
Long jump— 2nd Team – Isabelle Woody.
Discus— 2nd Team – Darya Acas.
200-meter dash— Honorable Mention– Hannah Ramsey.
400-meter dash— 1st Team– Keeney.
800-meter run— 1st Team– Keeney.
1,500-meter run— 1st Team– Keeney. 2nd Team– Camille Mac.
3,000-meter run— 1st Team– Keeney. 2nd Team– Mac.
100-meter hurdles— 2nd Team– Brie Klein. Honorable Mention – Woody.
400-meter hurdles— 2nd Team– Woody.
4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay— 2nd Team – Chaise Lange, Klein, Jaeger, Brityn Gryp.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay— Honorable Mention – Christella Luyeye, Brynlee Slockett, Malia Taylor, Cori Mac.