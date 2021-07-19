NORTH LIBERTY— Thursday, July 15, dawned cool, gray, and damp with the threat of rain lingering in the atmosphere, but two North Liberty teenagers laced up their shoes, donned their backpacks, and headed out the door in an effort to make sure others could get a little help.
Graham Beckman, and Graham Thompson, recent stepbrothers and Liberty High School students, cooked up a fundraiser of their own for the North Liberty Community Pantry by walking a marathon.
“This is our second time, raising money for the North Liberty Community Panty. There’s a lot of families that have been in need with COVID and everything, so we’re just trying to give them some resources to help people,” Thompson said.
The Pantry has an online donation portal however the duo created their own fundraising event through their own social media platforms. The Pantry also put out the word, garnering even more support.
The 26.2-mile marathon started in their driveway behind Liberty High School and took a southward route to Iowa City and the University of Iowa recreational fields before returning back north via the bike trail through North Liberty.
“We’re going to stop by the Pantry. And then we’re going to stop at Heyn’s and get some ice cream on the way home, and then finish it off,” Beckman said.
The two Graham’s made a few changes this year, notably soliciting donations only from family and friends whereas last year, they visited local businesses.
“And then what we packed and prepared is a little different,” said Thompson. Water, rain ponchos, snacks, a portable charger for their phones, and of course, headphones, made up their load-out.
The two raised just over $2,000 last year and were a little under that amount as of 7 a.m. when they began their trek. They ended six hours and 55 minutes (with six hours and 19 minutes of actual walking), and 42,000 steps later … with over $3,000 raised.
“We are very excited and thankful ‘the Grahams’ are raising money and awareness for the Pantry in this unique way,” said Kaila Rome, director of the Pantry.
“They came to us last year with the idea and we were in full support of their efforts. The Pantry is primarily funded by individuals in our community, so when young people get involved and come up with unique ways to raise funds on their own, it only strengthens our efforts to connect to the community,” she explained.
The 26-mile hike is “definitely an awesome and challenging way to do it,” she said, but noted, anyone can create their own fundraisers to support the Pantry through Facebook or the Pantry’s online giving platform found at www.northlibertycommunitypantry.org.
“The demand for services at the Pantry is increasing, not only because the summer months put extra financial strain on families with children out of school in need of lunches or childcare, but also due to the long-lasting impacts from the pandemic. As many emergency safety net programs are ending, we have seen an increase in need,” Rome said.
The Pantry is currently in the middle of their annual Thanksgiving in July community-wide food drive event. Financial or in-kind donations can be made throughout the month at any North Liberty Bank branch, or directly to the Pantry, Monday through Thursday, from noon to 5 p.m. A Community Closet will open next month in an effort to meet the local need for clothing, socks, underwear, and shoes.
“We are excited to expand our services to help meet the growing needs of our community,” Rome said.
As for “the Grahams,” odds are pretty good they’ll be out pounding the pavement again next year, so others can get some help.