OXFORD — For at least 30 years Santa and Mrs. Claus have met with local children at the American Legion Post 537 in Oxford, and on Dec. 18 the red-clad couple continued the tradition.

The Oxford Fire Department delivered the duo to the Legion where they were met outside by children eager to meet them and share their Christmas wishes.

Inside, members of Canopy Lodge 290 of the Masons had a soup luncheon prepared and ready to go. The annual event was cancelled last year due to pandemic concerns and restrictions.

