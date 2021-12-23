A Christmas tradition continues in Oxford By Chris Umscheid chris.umscheid@wcinet.com Dec 23, 2021 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now The Oxford Fire Department delivered Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Oxford American Legion Post 537 on Dec. 18 to meet with local children. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Santa is hugged by a child. Santa and Mrs. Claus returned to the Legion for their annual Christmas wish visit. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Santa Claus Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Adilynn Saulter tells Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas during a visit from the Jolly Old Elf. Santa and Mrs. Claus have made the trip to the Legion for at least 30 years. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now JoAnne Downes sits on Santa’s knee Dec. 18 at the American Legion Post 537 in Oxford. Santa and Mrs. Claus have been visiting Oxford for at least 30 years. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Devyn Wiebold visits with Santa Claus Dec. 18 at the American Legion Post 537 in Oxford. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Nora shares her Christmas wishes with Santa Claus Dec. 18 at the American Legion Post 537 in Oxford. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Buy Now Nolan and Westly Butterbaugh talk with Santa Claus about Christmas Dec. 18 at the American Legion Post 537 in Oxford. Chris Umscheid • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD — For at least 30 years Santa and Mrs. Claus have met with local children at the American Legion Post 537 in Oxford, and on Dec. 18 the red-clad couple continued the tradition.The Oxford Fire Department delivered the duo to the Legion where they were met outside by children eager to meet them and share their Christmas wishes.Inside, members of Canopy Lodge 290 of the Masons had a soup luncheon prepared and ready to go. The annual event was cancelled last year due to pandemic concerns and restrictions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAll-time Raider great Moza Fay to host wrestling clinics in AnamosaShop with A Cop event heldCouple to reopen county churchAxe-cade opens doors downtownGrant Wood AEA Schools address social media trend regarding National School Shooting DaySpringville girls basketball: Playing to near perfectionAnamosa boys wrestling: Making a name for themselvesOrgan being removed from King ChapelProject 60 feeds more than 170 this yearWilma Cox Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.